Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,095.5 days.

Shares of POYYF stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

