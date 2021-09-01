Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $107,195.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

PRCH stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Porch Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Porch Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

