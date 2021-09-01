Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 1,564,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,698.6 days.

PITAF remained flat at $$13.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Poste Italiane in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.