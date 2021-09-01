Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $847,510.69

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00008904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $847,510.69 and $11,640.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00161353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.15 or 0.07430123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.77 or 1.00222079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.22 or 0.01010561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

