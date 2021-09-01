Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $179.67 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,305 shares of company stock worth $2,097,566. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

