Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.37% of Power REIT worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Power REIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PW stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

