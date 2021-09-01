PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.68

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 386279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

