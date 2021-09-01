Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 429,764 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $12.57.

The stock has a market cap of $833.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,858 shares of company stock valued at $968,660. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

