Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,280 shares.The stock last traded at $37.57 and had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,045 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

