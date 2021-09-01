Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. CACI International makes up about 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CACI International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.