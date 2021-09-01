Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.02. 223,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

