Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 442,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

