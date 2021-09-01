Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. 10,503,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,403. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

