Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.91. 3,775,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day moving average of $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

