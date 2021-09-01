Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.