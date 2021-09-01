Probity Advisors Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

