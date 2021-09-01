Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

