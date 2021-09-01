Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.