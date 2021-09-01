Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.78 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $306.55 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $18.63 or 0.00038372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

