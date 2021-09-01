Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 716,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 7,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.