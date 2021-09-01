ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,858 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

