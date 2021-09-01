ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,291 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

