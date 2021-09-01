ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,663 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

