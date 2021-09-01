ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,253 shares of company stock worth $20,810,389.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

