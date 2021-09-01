ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

