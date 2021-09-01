Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Prudential Financial by 856.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

