PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.02. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

