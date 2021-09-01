Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Trading Up 0.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 55,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 87,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

