Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Up 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.