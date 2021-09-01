PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

