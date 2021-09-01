PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:PVH traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.