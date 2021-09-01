PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:PVH traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.05. 114,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

