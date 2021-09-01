PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRWAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $10,962,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $9,966,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $8,792,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

