Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, August 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AMTB opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.