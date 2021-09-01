Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

CUBI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 102,211.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

