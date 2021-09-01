Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Reduced by Analyst

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edap Tms in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.