QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,907 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $86.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 320.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.