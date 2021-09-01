QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.36 Million

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $153.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.20 million and the lowest is $152.40 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $137.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $611.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $614.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $692.60 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,698. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

