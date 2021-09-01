Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.
QLYS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,674. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,142 shares of company stock worth $27,404,174 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.