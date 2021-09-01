Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,674. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,142 shares of company stock worth $27,404,174 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

