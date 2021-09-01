Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $168.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $153.44 and last traded at $153.44, with a volume of 11754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.83.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.