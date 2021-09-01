QuickSwap Price Tops $593.53 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $194.14 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $593.53 or 0.01251774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

