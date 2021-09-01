Quilter’s (QUILF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

