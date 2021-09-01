Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,011 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.81.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

