Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Radiant Logistics worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

