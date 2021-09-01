Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

