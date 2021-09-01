RAI Finance Hits One Day Volume of $5.41 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.