Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.54 million, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek.

