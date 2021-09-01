Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2792 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.16 price target on the stock. raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

