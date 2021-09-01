Ratecoin (XRA) Market Cap Reaches $60,733.96

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $60,733.96 and $14.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.