RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €611.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €611.89 ($719.87).

Several research firms have weighed in on RAA. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

FRA RAA traded up €7.80 ($9.18) during trading on Friday, hitting €968.60 ($1,139.53). 13,504 shares of the company traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €868.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €770.02.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

